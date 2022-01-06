América forgets Córdova and gives Valdés the 10th

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.01.2022 22:49:19





After days not knowing who would get the number 10 shirt that Sebastián Córdova left without an owner, this Wednesday the America revealed who is the heir to such an important label: Diego Valdes. The Chilean footballer became the first reinforcement of the azulcrema team, who paid more than 10 million dollars for his letter.

His signing for the whole of Coapa it was made official the last December 15, the day on which the club’s social networks welcomed the former player from Morelia and Audax Italiano to the “Greatest”.

Valdes He came to the Americanista team after doing great seasons with Santos, a team with which he reached the Mexican Soccer Final in May 2021, which the Albiverde team lost against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium.

For how many years did Diego Valdés sign with América?

The Chilean midfielder will be linked with the entity azulcrema by the next three years. Enough time to convince the fans why they signed him, however, he has a great challenge in front of him, since the 10 weighs a lot in this team.

How much will Valdés charge in Coapa?

According to the Chilean media, La Tercera, the 27-year-old offensive will receive a salary of approximately $ 1.8 million per year through 2025, the date on which the link between Diego Valdés and América ends, the team that snatched the signing from Rayados.