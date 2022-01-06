America will debut against Puebla in the Clausura 2022 without reinforcements

America is ready for his debut in the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League. The azulcremas will visit Puebla this Friday after an extremely turbulent winter break due to the fact that the sports project was widely criticized for factors such as the elimination of the League last, the reinforcements that have not arrived so far and the permanence in the club of some players.

Until now, in Coapa they have only announced the hiring of Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos; They hope to finalize the arrivals of Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Ocampo, whose signing has been complicated due to the percentages of premium for hiring that his agent expects.

That said, the Millonetas aim to take the field on the opening day of the tournament with practically the same team that was kicked out of the tournament. League for Pumas, that is, without reinforcements because Valdes Y two saints They are not shaping up to be headlines, in fact, only the Chilean would be considered at least to go to the bank.

As if that were not enough, Santiago Solari will not have at his disposal Emanuel Aguilera, Federico Viñas and Fernando Madrigal, who also aims to be low this same tournament. That said, it would be possibly up to five footballers that the Indiecito could not use for this commitment.

Thus, America seems to present in Puebla A team without changes with respect to the failure of the last tournament, a situation that their fans are not happy at all, who expected radical changes after the statement issued by the institution in which they pointed to an in-depth analysis of the sports project for this year.