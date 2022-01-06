America, without its star reinforcements to face Puebla

The Clausura 2022 will start for the America with certain complications regarding the assembly of the squad, since the game against Puebla They will contest it with seven casualties, including the two reinforcements that have reached the club so far, Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos.

The newcomers are not fit to play and have not even trained with the rest of the squad, which he regretted Santiago Solari, coach of the team that will also suffer this Friday against La Franja the casualties of Emanuel Aguilera, Fernando Madrigal and Federico Viñas for being infected with covid-19. The other absent will be Bruno valdes and the juvenile Fernando Tapia, due to muscle injuries.

“We are happy with the new year, but we are short of legs, we have to make up for it with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. There have been five sports casualties that left and others for health reasons for this beginning and neither of the two (Jona and Valdés) has conditions to play and is not the most comfortable start for us, “he said. Solari at a press conference.

In addition to the aforementioned absent, the azulcrema squad suffered the losses of Leo Suárez, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Renato Ibarra and Nico Castillo.

The America will start the tournament next Friday as a visitor at the Stadium Cuauhtémoc, and in the Date 2 He is also scheduled to go to Mazatlan, so his first home game will be until Day 3, when I receive the Atlas, 2021 Apertura champion, in which the Eagles stayed in Quarterfinals, eliminated by Pumas.

On the possible arrival of more reinforcements to the squadThe strategist left everything in the hands of the board, understanding that the transfer market is not being easy at all, although the closing of records in Liga MX is until January 31.

“With regard to the assembly of the team, we arm ourselves with patience and we know that we all want the best, as a coach my role is try to advise or point out weaknesses or virtues and then there are things that exceed our scope of competence, knowing that there are a tune with the president, with the board of directors, with everyone, and that everyone wants the best for the club, although those things are not easy and are more difficult than what you want, “he explained.

What more reinforcements does Solari expect?

For now, the directors of America have very advanced negotiations with Necaxa to get the services of Alejandro Zendejas, An element that works as an extreme on the right, a position that Solari urgently requested, so it will be a matter of days before it becomes official.

Talking about Brian Ocampo, Uruguayan forward of the National your country, negotiations are very stuck due to the player’s representative wanting the Eagles also pay a part to the Uruguayan team, to which the attacker belonged until a few weeks ago.

However, this request is not well seen by the Coapa leadership, so they have begun to look in new horizons for other players with the profile that Solari asks for: an attacking player who plays on the wings.

