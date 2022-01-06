An important member of the Italian mafia is arrested in Spain thanks to Google Maps

An image from Google Maps showing Gioacchino Gammino

Image source, Google maps

Caption,

An image from Google Maps shows a man with the characteristics of Gammino, on the right, standing in front of a store.

One of the leaders of the Italian mafia who was on the run for years was arrested after being seen on the Google Maps application.

Gioacchino gammino, 61, was found in Galapagar, about 40 km from Madrid, Spain, where he lived under the name Manuel.

A Google Street View shot showing a Gammino-like man standing in front of a grocery store was key in tracking down the fugitive, investigators say.

Gammino escaped from a Rome prison in 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison for murder the following year.

