An independent baseball team: the proposal of ‘El Duque’ Hernández that would ridicule the Cuban regime

Before the rCuban government’s enforceability to allow Cuban players who play in the Major Leagues to represent their country in the World Baseball Classic, the retired pitcher Orlando “El Duque” Hernández proposed that “an independent team” be formed, in an interview with former Venezuelan baseball player Luis Sojo, who invited him to his Instagram and YouTube show “La Estrella Guest”.

“It’s unfair and I think Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Players Association should take action on this. If (the Government of) Cuba does not want them to play with Cuba, who have all the right in the world to play with Cuba, then they should make a team and play independently.. Why not?”.

“It is truly unfair that Pito Abreu and Yulieski Gurriel, among others, miss out on playing the Clásico with Cuba”said the star former New York Yankees pitcher.

Although Hernández’s proposal is an independent team that represents the MLB, which could also include players from other countries who do not allow them to represent them either, the truth is that there are enough Cuban players in the Major Leagues to put together an independent Cuban team to participate in the World Classic.

According to data recently offered by journalist Francys Romero, at the moment there are more than 150 Cubans inserted in Major League Baseball organizations.

In a few years, another independent Cuban team could be assembled with just the prospects who, by one way or another, have separated from the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB).

In October, during the U23 Baseball World Cup held in Mexico, 12 players remained, half of the team that attended the tournament. After the opening of borders, several young players, including teenagers with enormous potential, have left for the Dominican Republic looking to sign a contract with the majors. Two have done it in the first days of the year that has just begun.

Sojo agreed with “El Duque’s” proposal and with the idea that MLB intervene.

“I agree with you, MLB should take action on the matter and maybe it is something that no one has brought to the table,” he suggested, but “El Duque” got him out of his mistake.

“We tried to play in 2005 and they told us ‘No’, well, well,” he stressed.

About the chances of the island’s team in the next World Baseball Classic, “El Duque” ruled out winning.

“Could be, if it goes with the players currently playing in the Major Leagues. With (Aroldis) Chapman, with (Yoan) Moncada, with the (Yulieski and Lourdes brothers) Gurriel. If so, Cuba does have a chance to fight as well. But I think that the Dominican Republic and the United States would be favorites again. “

Cuba obtained its best result in World Baseball Classics in the first tournament of its kind, held in 2006, when it ranked second. In the following editions it went from bad to worse, unable to advance from the second round.

Three days ago, the official Cuban press revealed that more than 635 players left the island in the last six years.

In an article, the official journalist Joel García León, from the newspaper Workers, admitted that the exodus of athletes has become a problem for the Cuban sports movement, but he placed the responsibility on external rather than internal reasons. García León avoids mentioning that the deceased Fidel Castro eliminated professionalism in the island’s sport, mainly in baseball, and qualified the professional ball as a slave ball..

However, he recognized the need to change the relationship with the players and coaches who have left and questions the ban on entering the country for eight years.

Also criticized the exclusion in the official media of information about players from the Island with great performance in the Major Leagues, when talking about Cuban baseball in 2021.

If, as everything seems to indicate, the young talents of Cuban baseball continue to leave the Island, very soon the country’s sports authorities will have to turn to those players who thrive –from a sporting and economic point of view– in the best baseball in the world to represent Cuba in international tournaments.

The alternative is to give up participating in those tournaments or, worse still, look ridiculous watching those Cubans assemble a team abroad independently and obtain the results that the national teams have not achieved for a long time.