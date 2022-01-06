Ana Bárbara shows off her handsome boyfriend; he stole the singer’s heart

What a surprise the fans of the entertainment world were taken after the beautiful singer, Ana Barbara share a photo expressing her excitement for turning seven with her handsome boyfriend.

In front of her millions of followers on social networks, the interpreter of songs like “Bandido”, “Lo search” and “Loca” shared an image with her boyfriend to whom she dedicated a romantic message in which she thanked him for everything.

“I want to thank the moments of joy and those that leave me so many lessons learned, every time I see the light,” wrote the television host. }

Before the message, users on social networks undertook the task of knowing a little more about the sentimental partner of Ana Barbara, since many of them looked surprised to learn that he had a romantic partner.

Ana Bárbara’s partner

Through his social networks, AJ Muñoz, Ana Bárbara’s boyfriend, has more than 11 thousand followers, who have the opportunity to learn a little more about his relationship with the singer.

The famous one shows off her courtship. Photo: Instagram

In most of the publications, the manager shares photographs of the different trips he makes in the company of the singer, considered one of the most talented within the Mexican regional genre.

In addition, Ana Bárbara’s boyfriend shares photographs and videos of his participation on various television projectors, as he was one of the guests to collaborate on the famous series, “Luis Miguel: The series.”

Everything indicates that one of the great passions of AJ Muñoz are luxury vehicles and sports since he usually uploads content posing next to several cars and inside several stadiums.

They have seven years of relationship. Photo: Instagram

