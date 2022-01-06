2022-01-04

Olimpia lives important hours for its future, the Lion will announce in the next few days his new coach that he will take the vacancy left by Pedro Troglio, who left for San Lorenzo.

The race is coming to an end and there are only two names left on the table, Ángel Comizzo or Roberto Sensini, one of them will be the new coach of Olimpia for the Clausura 2022.

Different sources have confirmed to TEN that the one leading for now is Sensini, a former Everton de Chile coach where he coincided with the catracho Denil Maldonado.

“Olimpia is looking for a training coach and Sensini would be good to follow the line of Pedro Troglio, who left a good litter of young people,” Jenny Fernández and Jorge Fermán analyzed on Facebook Live.