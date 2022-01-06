2022-01-04
Olimpia lives important hours for its future, the Lion will announce in the next few days his new coach that he will take the vacancy left by Pedro Troglio, who left for San Lorenzo.
The race is coming to an end and there are only two names left on the table, Ángel Comizzo or Roberto Sensini, one of them will be the new coach of Olimpia for the Clausura 2022.
Different sources have confirmed to TEN that the one leading for now is Sensini, a former Everton de Chile coach where he coincided with the catracho Denil Maldonado.
“Olimpia is looking for a training coach and Sensini would be good to follow the line of Pedro Troglio, who left a good litter of young people,” Jenny Fernández and Jorge Fermán analyzed on Facebook Live.
Of course, Ángel Comizzo is not ruled out and he continues to be a real option on the bench for the meringues for the Clausura 2022 of the National League.
TEN learned that what is delaying the announcement of the new white coach are the contract clauses and that is what is being negotiated with each of the coaches to reach an agreement.
COACH PROFILES
Roberto Sensini He has directed Udinese from Italy, in Argentina he was with Estudiantes, Newell’s, Colón and Atlético Rafaela; in Chile he coached Denil Maldonado’s Everton.
Angel David Comizzo, former soccer player and Argentine technical director. Comizzo has directed Morelia and Querétaro in Mexico, in his country he was in charge of Talleres de Córdoba and also worked in Peru with the University of Sports.