Antonio Brown breaks the silence after leaving Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

After starring in a scandal in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL by abandoning Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they played vs. New York Jets, Antonio Brown broke the silence and spoke for the first time.

The Buccaneers haven’t cut Brown for three main reasons And while Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and Brady himself have been heard speaking, it was yet to be heard.Antonio’s version of what happened. And broke the silence!

Through the Cameo app, ordinary people can contact star athletes and celebrities to reply to their messages. Antonio Brown had no problem responding to a message that spoke of the abandonment he made to Tom brady, Bruce Arians and company. The most awaited word.

“My friend EricSean is a big fan of yours and He loves what you did to the Bucs. I wanted to know if the rumors that you don’t eat ass are true. He also hates Bruce Arians. Thanks friend!!”, was the message that the musical artist Sir Yacht sent to Antonio Brown and the answer came in 3, 2, 1 …

“Hi Eric, I know you are a great friend of mine and you loved what happened the other day. But I want to tell you … A moment of silence for your greatness, your well-being, your appreciation. Integrity is important. Respect is important. What we stand for and stand for is important. Eric, it’s still you. Continue to be free to be yourself and don’t let other people have you in any way. Have some respect and consideration for yourself ”, Antonio Brown affirmed about his abandonment in the middle of the game of Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.