Antonio Brown posts messages with Tampa Bay Bucccaneers coach

The receiver returns to revolutionize social networks, now showing in detail his private conversation with Bruce Arians, to show that he is right.

As the hours go by, more antecedents of the scandalous situation involving the receiver become known Antonio Brown with his still team Tampa bay buccaneers, which will force the National Football League (NFL) to conduct an investigation.

And it is that after everything that happened last weekend, with his coach Bruce arians announcing that he will not return to the team, and with Tom brady Asking for help for his friend, due to a mental health situation, the player’s publication on social networks is added.

As if that weren’t enough, and to show that he is right in stating that he was forced to play with a serious ankle injury, Brown went further and posted a message exchange with the Buccaneers coach, which immediately caused a stir on social media.

Antonio Brown and the action that seeks to demonstrate his “injury”



In his Twitter account, the receiver showed two screenshots where a chat with Arians is observed, on December 30, where he tells him “make sure you’re ready to go out tomorrow. WE ARE NOT resting for the Playoffs. Call me”, to which the athlete shows a picture of his kinesiological treatment of his right ankle.

After the photo, Brown responded by stating that “I’m ready coach, but I can’t really go full speed. I want to win, I want to be there; If I wake up and feel better I’ll be ready, but a little out of the 2-point game. I want the best for the team, let me know when you’re free, I will call you”, to which the strategist indicated “come see me in the morning. We will talk. I definitely want you with us in case you’re ready. “.