Antonio Brown reveals he dumped Tom Brady and the Bucs because they made him play with broken bones

Through an official statement, Antonio Brown revealed the truth about why he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of Tom Brady and company: He has broken bones.

Boom! The bomb everyone was waiting for exploded: Antonio Brown issued an official statement with the explanation of why he dumped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers during the Week 17 game NFL 2021 vs. New York Jets. He hit coach Bruce Arians hard.

Brown’s status with the Buccaneers was uncertain, as once the game against the Jets was over, Arians, the Tampa Bay head coach, said Antonio was no longer a Buc, but later made a different statement about the player’s status.

Antonio Brown had given clues by breaking the silence and sending a first message after leaving Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, but the whole truth came to light with a statement he published on social networks: he has broken bones.

The wide receiver noted that an MRI shows that he has “Fragments of broken bones in one of his ankles” and accused Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians of wanting to make him a player despite intense pain. In the team of Tom Brady and company everything exploded.

Antonio Brown reveals the truth about why he left the Bucs: He has broken bones

“I gave in to pressure directly from my coach to play injured (…) I played until it became clear that I could not use my ankle for safety in performing my gaming responsibilities. Besides that, the pain was extreme (…)nace my surgery is complete, I will be back 100% and looking forward to the next season. Business is going to be BOOMIN! ”, was part of Antonio Brown’s statement on why he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of Tom Brady and company.