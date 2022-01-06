Antonio Rossi, first images with his partner after a dream getaway to New York

04-01-2022 Antonio Rossi and his boyfriend, Hugo Fuertes, upon their arrival in Madrid after welcoming 2022 with an unforgettable getaway to New York EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY



MADRID, 5 (CHANCE)

After saying goodbye to 2021 and welcoming the new year with an unforgettable trip to New York that he has shared in detail with his followers on social networks, Antonio Rossi has returned to Madrid to resume his professional commitments with more strength (and more love) than ever. . And it is not for less, since his relationship with Hugo Fuertes is going wonderfully and the journalist does not lose the smile of love at any time.

Consolidating by leaps and bounds a relationship that began last summer, Rossi and the young model have enjoyed unforgettable days – and very very romantic – in the city of skyscrapers, weeks after another dream getaway to Rome in which, breaking With his usual discretion when it comes to his private life, the Sevillian shouted his love for Hugo from the rooftops.

Especially tired after the long journey, the couple landed in Madrid carrying several bags and a suitcase. With a very comfortable look for the trip, Antonio chose for the occasion jeans, white T-shirt and gray parka that combined perfectly with sneakers. Her boy, for his part, chose black pants, a white T-shirt and a brown coat. A couple of ten who captured all eyes upon arrival at Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport.

However, this has not been the end of the most special holidays for the collaborator of programs such as ‘Ana Rosa’ or ‘Saturday Deluxe’, since as he himself has radiantly confessed in his social networks, now they have a few days ahead of disconnection skiing in Jaca. What better way to start a year that is full of projects and enthusiasm for Rossi, in the best moment of his life and in love with Hugo Fuertes.