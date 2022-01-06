Aracely Arámbula and Gloria Trevi, wear patterned charms

Aracely Arámbula and Gloria Trevi model in beach outfits | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula was featured in a couple of photographs in which she appears alongside Gloria Trevishowing her beauty twice in two patterned beach outfits, the “regiomontana”, was not far behind.

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, born on March 6, 1975, reappeared in a snapshot in which she looks accompanied by nothing more and nothing less than the remembered interpreter of” Dr. Psychiatrist “, Gloria Trevi.

Aracely Arambulaand Gloria Trevi appear together from a postcard that circulates on one of the various Instagram accounts @ famoustories1, the two celebrities appear with big smiles and hugging, so at first glance they seem to be great friends.

The “Mexican actress“46-year-old Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who appeared in Televisa and Telemundo productions, appears in a flirty beach print suit with different shades in which mint and some flower figures with green and pink predominate.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“, and today the mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, I complement her outfit with a large hat and a colorful gold necklace in various colors and a large cross that hangs from the accessory.

On the other hand, the costume of the interpreter of “dressed in sugar”, Gloria Trevi, is hardly appreciated in the snapshot but from what little can be seen, she wore a top with a black and white zebra print.

On one side of the photograph there is a short text that praises the beautiful artists: “Beautiful”, Gloria Trevi, who has dabbled in music and also “Mexican cinema” with films such as “Una papa sin captsup” and “Pelo Loose “, among the best known.

Meanwhile, the actress of the play “Why do men love cab ***?”, Who ended the season in her hometown after a tour of several months for the American union, was captured with the controversial singer , of whom, according to what was revealed, a bioseries is being prepared.

As it was presumed days ago, “The Chule“, could be contemplated for this production embodying the adult stage of the Mexican actress, producer, composer, model and businesswoman, Gloria Treviño or better known as Gloria Trevi, currently 53 years old.

It is worth mentioning that the also interpreter of “Bad news“, Aracely Arámbula, who launched the controversial topic in 2020, is one of the most beloved celebrities on Instagram with currently 5, 9 million subscribers who follow in her footsteps.

So far, the protagonist of “The Doña“(2016-2020),” La Patrona “(2013), and actress in the series” El Señor de los Cielos “(2018), has not confirmed whether she will participate in the production of the one from Monterrey.