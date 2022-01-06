Are Raúl de Molina fired? New driver arrives at ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’

A new member joins the family of one of the most iconic shows on Hispanic television “The fat and the skinny”.

Beside Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan, adds Roberto Hernandez as a driver, who leaves the program of “Falling in love“and occupies the place left by Karina Banda.

