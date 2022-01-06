Are Raúl de Molina fired? New driver arrives at ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’

A new member joins the family of one of the most iconic shows on Hispanic television “The fat and the skinny”.

Beside Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan, adds Roberto Hernandez as a driver, who leaves the program of “Falling in love“and occupies the place left by Karina Banda.

The host spent three years at the helm of the program in its version of the United States where people are looking for love.

Despite this, Hernández auditioned to be part of the show program and it was obtained after a rigid selection by the producers.

Also, the star said goodbye to his audience of UniMás this Monday, where he thanked the affection they gave him during these years.

“It was almost 3 years of a family, Karina has been part of the new family with us, this production, Rafa, Ana at the time, a great family has been created, the band of cupids, the new lovers, the old ones. I carry them in my heart, they will be with me in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ always, they will always be a ‘yes, yes’ ”, he declared.

It seems that he and Karina Banda exchanged places, as she left Univision to be in UniMás and he did the opposite.

“For me it is a big step to come back, because I was in ‘The fat and the skinny‘for two years, happy because it is also my house… Happy but I’m going to miss you, “he assured.

Through his Instagram account, he said goodbye to those who followed him for “Falling in love“:” YES YES. Thank you @enamorandonosusa for making me feel so special for YEARS !!! It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you soon. @Unimas @rafaaraneda @karinabandatv @ pietro.pizzorni “.

So Roberto rejoins the ranks of the program of Univision where he served as a reporter years ago.

