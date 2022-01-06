Are they divorced? Derbez, penniless and on the street after discovering Alessandra’s deception on TV Azteca

Mexico City.- The ex-comedian from Televisa Eugenio Derbez leaves in shock to reveal in Windowing that you already have your testament in case of death and exposes the deception of Alessandra rosaldo, who recently commented that he had health problems.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Amidst the tragedies that have occurred at the show in recent months, the couple, who have been 9 years of marriage and has faced various rumors of divorce, He reflected on the family and how provisional they have been in the event of losing his life.

In an interview with Aztec TV, were asked if they had everything in order with their inheritance in case they did die, so the comedian immediately said, “Well, I do.”

However, Alessandra responded hesitantly: “everything, everything in order”, but when noticing the look that Eugenio gave her, she reconsidered and added: “I am not.”

Later, Derbez was surprised by the response of his wife and the questioned about his ‘deception’ when answering: “you too?”, to which, nervous, the singer and ex-driver of the Today program replied:

Well no … he has everything, everything in order, here I go, there I go “.

Appealing to his characteristic sense of humor, the producer also added: “She is the one who thinks that”, so the member of Opposite Senses He stressed: “I don’t believe anything, I’m going to wear it.”

Finally, Derbez hesitated about it and indicated to the also actress, who has been away from Televisa for 9 years after participating in several soap operas such as DKDA: Dreams of Youth Y Loving You Is My Sin to leave him an inheritance.

Jokingly, he mentioned that the only reason he married her was to keep him, because if he does not include him as an heir, he assured that I would leave him on the street and without money.

Well, go ahead! Get on your feet, hurt me! I tell her ‘what if I stay on the street?’ If that’s why I married her, to support me, of course! something’s wrong with you and what do I live on? “, he said jokingly.

Although all this was a joke of the comedian, except for the one who did leave his will ready, it should be remembered that a few months ago Alessandra set off alarms when she mentioned that she was going through a complicated health situation that made her think that I was going to lose my life.

In an interview for the YouTube program of Karla Diaz, Pinky promise, Alessandra broke down in tears and revealed that she was scared, as she confessed that her state of health had been getting worse and its pains each time they were more intense.

I have never said openly like this that the last year of my life has been very strong for me because I have experienced physical ailments and symptoms for the first time that I had never experienced before, and I have been very scared and I have thought that I am going to die and I have not I’ve been fine, but I’m better now, “she said through tears then.

Although he hinted that this was due to the hormonal changes he experienced with age, weeks later Rosaldo ruled out having a serious illness and clarified that he never wanted to worry the public.

Source: Mexico Agency and Instagram @alexrosaldo