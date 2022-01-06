Australia replies to Serbia that Novak Djokovic is not a victim of harassment

The Australian Prime Minister assured that the rules on its borders are not discriminatory, after revoking the visa of the Serbian tennis player

SIDNEY – The Australian Prime Minister, Scott morrison, denied this Thursday that the world’s number one tennis player, Serbian Novak Djokovic, is the victim of harassment, by justifying the revocation of the athlete’s visa for not complying with the requirements imposed by the pandemic of the covid-19.

“Australia has clear rules on its sovereign borders that are not discriminatory,” Morrison said at a press conference in Canberra, explaining that the last-minute revocation responds to “the reasonable application of Australia’s border protection laws.” .

Serbian fan went to Melbourne airport to support Djokovic. EPA

The statements of Morrison are given after the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, assured the day before that his country will fight to defend Djokovic and that the authorities of the Balkan country are working to stop “harassment” of the player, known for his opposition to mandatory vaccination against covid-19.

Djokovic He arrived last night at Melbourne City Airport with a medical exemption allowing him to defend his title in the Australian OpenBut the border control officials revoked his visa because they could not justify the permit and held him for several hours.

The 34-year-old tennis player, who is believed to appeal the measure and request another type of visa in Australia, is in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne awaiting deportation, apparently tonight, according to local network Nine Network.

Morrison He stressed today that the border authorities “act based on intelligence (information),” adding that “when people make public statements about what they are going to do … they attract significant attention around them.”

Last Tuesday, Djokovic, who has been criticized for sharing direct on social networks with an American “guru” who promises to strengthen the immune system with practices without scientific basis, announced that he would participate in the Australian Open, which is held in Melbourne between on January 17 and 30, after receiving a medical exemption.

“I had a fantastic time with my loved ones during the holidays and today I am heading to ‘Down Under’ (a colloquial way of defining Australia in English) with an exemption permit,” said on his social networks the Serbian player, who contracted the covid-19 in June 2020 when he organized a tournament in Belgrade.

Only fully immunized players or players with a medical exemption can compete in the first tournament of Grand slam of the year due to the requirements to enter Australia, where more than 90 percent of the population over 16 years of age is vaccinated and faces a spike in cases of covid-19.