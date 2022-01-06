Barea was present at the Mavericks’ tribute to Dirk Nowitzki

Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated before retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s number, beating the Golden State Warriors 99-82 and an unusually erratic Stephen Curry on Wednesday night.

The Mavs knew that the night was dedicated to their former German player, the emblem of the franchise. They were also aware that Nowitzki’s No. 41 would not be hoisted until after the match against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Dirk’s 2011 NBA Champion @dallasmavs teammates are in the building for his Jersey Retirement! # 41Forever Watch on NBA TV, https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW or the NBA App. pic.twitter.com/mLBee86ZUv – NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

Present for the activity were several former players of the 2011 champion team and Nowitzki’s companions, among them the Puerto Rican José Juan Barea.

Dallas responded with its first four-game winning streak of the season. It was the third game since Doncic returned after missing 10 games with a left ankle condition and testing positive for COVID-19.

Without the Lithuanian Kristaps Porzingis, who entered sanitation protocols just as Doncic came out of it, the 22-year-old Slovenian played aggressively, hitting 10 of 12 free throws, as well as dishing out eight assists and intercepting seven rebounds.