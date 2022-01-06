Bartolinas ask to restore the Vice Ministry of Traditional Medicine

The Executive of the National Confederation of Native Indigenous Peasant Women of Bolivia «Bartolina Sisa», Flora Aguilar, reported this Thursday that as an organization they are asking the national government for the restitution of the Vice Ministry of Traditional Medicine.

“The request of our bases to our President (Luis Arce) to the brother minister (Jeyson Auza), to the entire Executive Branch: we ask that the vice-ministry of Traditional and Natural Medicine be restored “he told reporters.

He recalled that in the government of former President Evo Morales there was such a vice-ministry and that, in the Jeanine Áñez regime, like the Ministry of Cultures, it disappeared.

“Today, we demand, as the National Confederation of Native Indigenous Peasant Women of Bolivia Bartolina Sisa, to restore this vice ministry, to promote the use, practice and consumption of our medicine (traditional and natural); in addition, strengthen because they are healthy and must go hand in hand with scientific medicine ”, he confirmed.

He said that it is a proposal of the bases that in the income of the institutions where people are fumigated, natural plants such as eucalyptus be used to practice and share traditional medicine.

He recommended to the entire population that natural medicines can accompany health care as well as a healthy and natural diet. / Abi