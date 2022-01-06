Big brands shine at CES, in hybrid format due to pandemic

The news of Samsung Y Sony and self-driving tractors John deere were some of the stellar moments of the electronics fair CES, which started in a virtual mixed format and face-to-face and that was tarnished by the complications derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike what happened in 2020, when the event was 100 percent digital, this year there is a face-to-face part in Las Vegas but the strong incidence of omicron in recent weeks has led to a very significant reduction in physical assistance.

Thus, some of the most prominent exhibitors such as Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, Google, Goal (Facebook), AMD, General Motors Y Bmw, who had announced their intention to attend in person a few months ago, finally had no representation in person in game city, but they did keep their acts virtual.

New Samsung Projector

The South Korean manufacturer Samsung garnered much of the attention on the first day of the event by showing the public for the first time its sleek new Freestyle projector with a resolution of 1080 pixels and a price tag of $ 899.

In addition to the projector, the Samsung it emits light and works like a smart speaker, can rotate up to 180 degrees and is easily transportable (something that has traditionally been a problem in this type of device).

For use, Freestyle can be screwed directly onto a bulb holder.

Another of the companies that surprised CES It was the Japanese Sony, which announced the first details of the new generation of its virtual reality devices, PlayStation VR2, which include a renewed viewfinder and two controllers, one of them equipped with its Sense technology.

The devices, developed for PlayStation 5 (PS5), seek to provide “a greater sense of presence” of the player to allow them to interact “in a much more visceral way,” explained, when introducing them, the senior vice president of planning and management of platforms of Sony, Hideaki Nishino.

Sony: virtual reality

The new viewfinder incorporates 4K resolution with images of high dynamic range (HDR), a field of view of about 110 degrees and eye movement tracking technology.

In parallel, Sony It also revealed that it will establish a new electric vehicle business unit while exploring the possibility of commercializing its so far prototypes and entering this automotive market.

Also in the motor sector, the historic American manufacturer of agricultural machinery John deere took advantage of the showcase of CES to showcase its first autonomous tractor – that is, it drives through grain and vegetable fields without the need for anyone to be behind the wheel.

Instead of having to sit in the vehicle, the farmers they will be able to control it quietly from a application on your mobile phone, from which they will receive a real-time video signal and all kinds of data on the conditions of the land and plantations.

Half of the exhibitors

Despite the absence of such prominent names as Google, Amazon or Microsoft, yes they were present in Las Vegas some 2,200 companies, mostly small and medium-sized, something that the organization celebrated, although it is about half of the companies that used to attend before the pandemic.

In the same way, it is expected that the total number of people who attend the fair during the next three days will also be well below the more than 10 thousand that came together. annually until 2020.

As a “measure of extra caution”By omicron, the CES organizers decided a few days ago to reduce the duration of the event by one day, which is held from January 5 to 7, instead of until January 8 as initially planned.

With information from EFE