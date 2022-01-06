Billionaire Ray Dalio Recommends a “Reasonable” Allocation of 1% to 2% in Bitcoin

The hedge fund manager Ray Dalio is still bullish when it comes to Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, listing three important reasons why the biggest cryptocurrency is “awesome”. In a recent interview with The Investors Podcast, spoke about gold and BTC as a hedge against inflation.

When the interviewer William Green asked what would be a sensible assignment for a slightly connoisseur of the subject, Dalio said he agrees with billionaire Bill Miller’s suggestion that the correct allocation is 1% to 2%.

He explained that the network has never been hacked, that it has no better competitor, and that BTC’s adoption rates suggest it could further reduce the market capitalization of gold:

“Bitcoin is now worth [capitalización de mercado] about a trillion dollars, while gold that is not in the hands of central banks and is not used for jewelry is worth about $ 5 trillion. When I see that, I keep that in mind because I think that, over time, hedging assets are likely to do very well. “

The founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Dalio echoed comments made last year during a recent interview with the podcast, saying he was impressed that bitcoin survived the last decade, while reiterating that “he is not in favor of cash.”

Dalio cautioned his musings on the rise of Bitcoin, highlighting the bigotry surrounding the cryptocurrency community as a possible Achilles heel, and as expected for the investor known as “Mister Diversification“, He also asked a broader question about digital assets:

“When someone charges, does he take the money he has made in Bitcoin and then diversify it and, in other words, do other things?”

He got lyrical about non-fungible tokens and other currencies as potential diversification destinations. For the moment though, BTC takes a place in your “inflation hedging asset class” alongside gold.

