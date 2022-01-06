Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: how much are they worth today and why they do not stop falling

This week, Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies entered a bearish cycle and according to the index of fear and greed, which marks the temperament of the market, investors have “extreme fear” of what will happen in the short term with your quote.

The digital currency Bitcoin, the most valuable of the entire ecosystem, It fell 8% and its price is around US $ 42,800.

According to an analysis by Tradingview, a platform where experts publish their predictions and technical analysis, If Bitcoin does not hold above $ 40,000, investors should “bid farewell to the last hope of going up” as there will only be “four years or more of downtrend left.”

Another user warns investors that they are speculating in this area as it can be dangerous. “Very careful in how they operate this area. Respect the price and respect the market. Know how to distribute the risk”, says and concludes: “The price must stabilize.”

On the other hand, Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum smart contract network, it also fell 11% and its price is around US $ 3,300.

According to various Tradingview analyzes, this digital currency is in a short-term bearish scenario but investors take the decline positively and see it as a “potential buy zone”.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Luna, Polkadot, Polygon, among others, fell between 9% and 15%.

Why do cryptocurrencies fall in price?

Yesterday, the US Federal Reserve announced that they will increase their 2022 interest rate and analysts suggest that the decision had a high impact on the cryptocurrency market.

What does this mean? The United States entered an inflationary spiral due to the pandemic around the 6.8%, a record number since 1982, according to statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Due to inflation and because the Wall Street Stock Exchange is not generating the same returns as before, The Federal Reserve raised the rate on US bonds in order to stem a possible recession in the economy.

In addition, the 6.8% inflation had a direct impact on the US dollar and weakened it as a currency.