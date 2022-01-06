Bitcoin fills the wick for December’s $ 42,000 price, as analyst says “party is just getting started”

Bitcoin (BTC) offered a new episode of volatility on January 6 when cross-range behavior saw its first jolt in weeks.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Open interest is still high

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair fell overnight to hit $ 42,000 for the first time since early December.

While this is not the bullish breakout many expected, the move was anticipated, given that Bitcoin essentially “filled in” the gap left after early last month broke. It briefly faltered to $ 41,800.

Those lows were the result of a cascade of sell-offs, and while longs felt the pain this time too, skepticism remained as to whether the new pullback to $ 42,000 had been enough to put a price bottom.

“I’m honestly surprised that we didn’t see more of a downturn today when it comes to accumulated aggressive long positions. It could still be resolved to the upside.” wrote the analyst William Clemente in a series of tweets about price action.

“The only thing I know for sure is that this party is just beginning.”

Btw this isn’t a doom post. Honestly surprised we didn’t see more of a flush today if this was aggressive longs built up. Could still resolve to the upside. All I know for sure is that this party is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/RAgXKzHTnl – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) January 6, 2022

Clemente was among those who already prevealed more volatile conditions for this month and noted that most of the open interest (OI) in Bitcoin futures held. As Cointelegraph reported, the OI had hit all-time highs in BTC terms during the week.

As always, those who see the big picture found comfort and familiarity in the current Bitcoin price action versus historical behavior.

The Fibonacci levels analyzed by fellow analyst TechDev showed that Bitcoin was still trying to at least mimic the patterns established in previous halving cycles.

Based on everything I have shared for months, and until my invalidation points are reached, it remains my belief that there is a higher than not probability that #Bitcoin finds support near linear 2,618 and moves higher, as it has done twice before. – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) January 5, 2022

Based on everything I have shared for months, and until my invalidation points are reached, it remains my belief that there is a higher probability than not that Bitcoin will find support near the 2,618 linear and move higher, as it does. has done it twice before.

“Comparisons to past cycles aside, the price / indicator action and volume behavior suggest to me that 2021 was indeed a year of consolidation (similar to 2019- Q3 2020) and that it is likely to lead to another market boost before the next major correction “, added in his own set of posts when the market started to fall.

The most fearful market since July 2021

However, for the common retail investor, it seemed there was little hope left, at least for the day.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index halved during the slide and stood at 15/100, within the “extreme fear” zone and at its lowest level since last July.

At that time, the BTC / USD pair was trading at a high of $ 33,000.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

As Cointelegraph reported, the jitters in market stance were already palpable as we kicked off the year 2022.

Keep reading: