Bitcoin price loses support at $ 45,000 after hash rate drop

Key facts: The price of bitcoin followed the downward movement of the hash rate and lost 3% in one hour.

Bitcoin lost more than $ 2,000 in 24 hours, and is below $ 44,000.

This afternoon the price of bitcon (BTC) fell below $ 44,000 for the first time in more than three months, following a steep 12% reduction in the network’s hash rate. According to data from the price tracking portal, CoinMarketCap, the top cryptocurrency lost around $ 1,500 in an hour.

The drop in the hash rate occurred in the context of the conflicts that are taking place in Kazakhstan, a country that concentrates 18% of Bitcoin’s computing power, and became the second with the highest concentration of mining power, after the ban in China.

According to the information that circulated on January 5, the government of the Asian country faces intense street protests. Given the situation, they took action such as cutting off the internet and mobile phone service, which disconnected the mining nodes located in that country from the Bitcoin network.

The price of bitcoin saw levels below $ 44,000 since October 2021. Source: CoinmarketCap.

FED minutes also contributed to the fall in the price of bitcoin

Another event that may have impacted the price of bitcoin, is the publication of the documents of the December meeting of the Federal Reserve System of the United States (FED), which confirm an anticipated increase in the yield of bonds and the increase of the cases of Ómicron in the US, according to financial sector media.

The news also impacted the performance of Wall Street, with falls in the main indices, such as Dow Jones (-1.07%); S&P 500 (-1.94%) and Nasdaq (-3.34%). As CriptoNoticias has reported, in recent months there has been a correlation between the price movements of Bitcoin and that of indices such as the S&P 500.