Bitcoin price reaches critical support levels

Since the beginning of December 2021, in the midst of the subsequent correction to the historical maximum close to USD 70,000, the price of bitcoin remained in lateral movements until this Wednesday, January 5, registering a 7% decline. The analytical firm Ecoinometrics, analyzed several metrics of the bitcoin market, in order to establish the strength of the price support at present, taking into account that there are bullish and bearish indicators in the market.

After breaking the support of $ 45,000 this Wednesday, bitcoin fluctuates around the price of $ 42,800, considered a critical level by some analysts.

First, the study addresses the bitcoin corrections and separates them into three groups, choosing the time periods after the bitcoin halvings. In each period, the report graphs the percentage falls after the historical highs of the price.

Bitcoin price corrections are getting shorter

As a general trend, corrections are smaller in magnitude in successive cycles and tend to be shorter. After the first halving in 2012, there is a correction in which the price fell more than 60% and lasted 200 days to reach the starting price level. After the second halving, the maximum duration of a correction was 100 days and the price decline was limited to 40%.

Magnitude and duration of bitcoin corrections after each halving. Source: Ecoinometrics.

With the third and most recent halving in the history of bitcoin, the corrections remain limited to a period of less than 60 days, Except one that goes out of the pattern and lasts about 180 days. The price falls after the third halving are limited to a decrease of 40%, except for the aforementioned one that does not follow the general trend. The latter is the correction that occurred after the all-time high in mid-April, in which the price bottomed out on July 20, 2021, with a 56% decline.

The current correction (in orange), which starts from the historical maximum of November 10, barely exceeds 50 days in duration and corresponds to a 34% decline in the price.

Advertising

Regarding the relative position of the current correction, the report suggests that, although it is unlikely that the price of bitcoin will follow a parabolic growth like that registered in previous cycles, it seems that it could not go much lower than the levels reached so far.

Bitcoin accumulation strategies

Regarding the dynamics of supply management by the main cohorts, the study affirms that, in the current cycle, counting from October 2020, the whales are currently with the same amount of BTC as two years and two months ago.

This group, in which holders have between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, took profit from October until last December, as seen in the following graph. This shows the variation of the BTC held by this cohort.

Variation of the funds in BTC of the whales. Source: Ecoinometrics.

For their part, the small holders with less than 1 BTC, called little fish, took profits in May and June, but since then they have maintained a sustained buying strategy, as can be seen in the following graph.

Variation of funds in the hands of little fish (less than 1 BTC). Source: Ecoinometrics.

Now, if the little fish stop buying and join the whales in selling, bitcoin could find itself with a lack of support, the report says. “That was what happened in mid-2021, and things turned ugly very quickly,” the study notes, referring to the low of around $ 30,000 reached on July 20, 2021.

A critical situation has not yet been reached since BTCs have continued to come off exchanges, highlights the research. In the following graph, around the bitcoin price curve, dots are placed whose color indicates the number of BTC that leaves the exchanges daily. The color yellow predominates in recent days, indicating that the daily rate of outgoing flows from exchanges is between 0 and 100,000 BTC.

For some analysts, there are indicators in the market that point to a bullish structure of that market. As CriptoNoticias reviewed this Monday, January 3, Woo points out that this thesis is consistent with the behavior of long-term holders, who are in a zone of maximum accumulation.

On the other hand, in the first weekly market report of this year from the analytical firm Glassnode, commented on by CriptoNoticias, it is highlighted that the year 2022 begins with expectations of the consolidation of the price of bitcoin, despite the fact that there is a combination of signs bullish and bearish in the market.

At the time of writing this article, the price of BTC registers a 4.8% drop in the last 24 hours, according to the CriptoNoticias price index, and its price is USD 42,732.

For analyst Michaël van de Poppe, bitcoin lost the support of USD 45,000, but it has been sustained above threshold $ 41,000 crucialHe said this Thursday on his Twitter account. “A lot of people have turned bearish, which usually happens when we’re close to a bottom price,” says van de Poppe.