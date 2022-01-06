Bitcoin would have to be worth more than $ 155,000 to recover money spent by Bukele, according to Marc Falzon

According to an analysis done by the bitcoiner, who was in the country in September, the money that the government of Nayib Bukele has spent on everything related to cryptocurrency is much more than what could be recovered by selling the Bitcoins that the country “has. “in your reserves.

So far, El Salvador “has” in its reserves up to 1,391 Bitcoins bought by President Bukele with public funds, which are equivalent to just over $ 70 million due to the different prices at which they have been acquired.

In a tweet thread, the bitcoiner and youtuber Marc Falzon, who in September gained popularity in the country for his criticism of the law implemented for the adoption of Bitcoin, points out a series of data that exposes a disagreement between the funds spent and those alleged profits that the Salvadoran government claims to receive for those Bitcoins.

To begin, Falzon takes as a basis the sum of 1,020 Bitcoins, although the country has already acquired 1,391, and from there he performs a calculation that takes into account the money spent in that example ($ 55 million) and the $ 150 million that were designated initially for the trust that was created to support transactions and guarantee currency convertibility.

In this sense, only on that base of 1,020 Bitcoins plus the trust, the Bukele government has already spent about $ 205 million, an amount that could not be recovered even by selling all the Bitcoins together at the price that, to this day, the digital currency has ($ 46,642).

With this analysis, Falzon adds that if only the amount spent on the purchase of Bitcoins plus the trust were taken into account, it would be necessary for the world price of the cryptoactive to be around $ 155,588 to, at least, reach a balance point between what was spent and what was spent. recovered.

Just did the math. @nayibbukele tweeted about buying 1020 total bitcoins. Here’s the return on investment:

– Total spent on Bitcoin: $ 55M

– 1020 value today: $ 47M

– Difference: – $ 8.7M

– Bitcoin Trust Fund: -150M

– “Free” $ 30 per Citizen: – $ 196M ROI ?: – $ 354.7 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/zVkGZRD7VB – Marc Falzon (@MarcFalzon) January 4, 2022

However, the bitcoiner points out that, currently, the return on investment (ROI) of the country is in negative numbers, and that becomes more worrying if you take into account all the money spent in the delivery of the $ 30 bond delivered to Chivo wallet users, which would amount to $ 90 million if we start from the last number of users that Bukele shared in October (3 million).

However, an important point within the great scenario of cryptocurrencies is that, to generate profits, it is necessary to sell, something that various economists and computer scientists have previously pointed out, especially because Bukele has ensured that of the profits obtained by those Bitcoins that the The country has been able to start the construction of a veterinary hospital.

However, these alleged profits cannot be considered as such if the rest of public money that has been spent is taken into account, and above all because Bukele has not confirmed whether those Bitcoins are still in the hands of the country or if they have been sold to generate profits. .

For his part, the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, confirmed yesterday that the country does trade with public funds, that is, it buys and sells Bitcoins, however he did not specify what are the mechanisms that are applied or how or to whom it is applied. sell or buy those cryptocurrencies.