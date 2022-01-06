Bonds and Clemens Enter the Hall of Fame? | Baseball 123

Carlos Daniel Carrasco

@carlosdcarrasco

Although Dominican David Ortiz (82.1% 110 votes), is on the right foot to be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year. The news that is circulating in the world of baseball is if Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will have the necessary votes to be chosen in their last opportunity among the candidates to be part of Cooperstown.

The major league leader in career home runs (Bonds 762) currently holds 80.6% with 108 scrutinies, while the seven-time Cy Young award winner stands at 79.1%, which is 106 named chips.

In the 2021 selection, the San Francisco outfielder obtained 61.8%, while the “Rocket” achieved 61.6%.

To date, 127 ballots out of 392 have been made public, which were delivered to journalists and journalists of North American baseball.

To enter Cooperstown the elected will have to get 75% which is equivalent to 294 appointments on the ballot.

The count that is carried on social networks by known accounts (tweet) is about the voting ballot made public by journalists who exercise that right. It is a dynamic of recent years.

But the bulk of the voting of the baseball chroniclers is executed anonymously and it is the figure that can make several the totals or some of the trends that are currently seen.

The case of steroids and banned substances has tainted the careers of these players who left large numbers in the majors. Others who are also involved are fellow pitcher Curt Shilling (58.2% 78), and Dominican outfielder Sammy Sosa (26.9% 36), who are also on their last chance to enter the temple of the immortals.

Ballot # 134 is from Scott Lauber. No adds or drops for returning candidates. First-time candidate David Ortiz receives Lauber’s vote. His column: https://t.co/Pncus9GYAk In the Tracker: https://t.co/sziMyHO62y pic.twitter.com/u79FtcCvZN – Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 5, 2022

If these players do not enter this way, they will have the option of being taken to the veterans committee, where they will also be elected by vote.