Bruce Arians reveals the status of Antonio Brown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown’s novel remains unsolved at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite Bruce Arians revealing the catcher’s status on the team. Tom Brady is hopeful!

Tom brady He asked for understanding and things changed in a two by three way. Antonio Brown He went from being unemployed and starring in the biggest NFL scandal in 2021 to hoping to continue with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What did Bruce Arians decide?

As soon as the game of Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets finished, Bruce Arians, head coach, of the Bucs was clear and forceful: “Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc”, but…

The spirits died down and three reasons came for the Buccaneers not to cut Brown. While Arians and company think about it, the first big news about if Antonio will continue as a companion to Tom Brady and company.

Antonio Brown broke the silence and spoke after leaving Brady and the Buccaneers in the middle of the NFL game. Without mentioning names, he delivered a message that he claimed out of respect and it seems that it had an impact because they have not cut it yet and Tampa Bay coach revealed what state the wide receiver is in regarding his continuity in the team.

Bruce Arians reveals if Antonio Brown is still in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As reported by Greg Auman, from The Athletic portal, although Antonio Brown was not in training on Wednesday, January 5, Bruce Arians noted that Antonio Brown’s status on the team qualifies as “Administrative decision”. Tom Brady is still hopeful that one of his best friends will stay in the NFL.