Buying virtual land in the Metaverse: the 7 best opportunities, according to the expert who gained 2000% in one year

Cryptocurrencies in the Metaverse. (photo: CriptoNoticias)

Last october 28 Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced his new company Meta Platform, which not only encompasses the most massive social networks – Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp- but will also focus on the development of the Metaverse.

What is the metaverse or metauniverse? It is a concept that refers to the next generation of the internet. Simply put, a metaverse is a digital universe, where developers want it to be as close to reality as possible. If in our physical world we can get a job, grow, meet people, fall in love, study, travel, and more, in a digital world we can too. That is what metaverses seek to achieve as a goal, to be digital universes.

Metaverso is a digital universe, where developers seek to make it as close to reality as possible

One of the most prominent characters of this new generation of the Internet is Logan Welbaum, the founder of Plai, a platform that helps small businesses advertise on digital platforms. It also has a page of TikTok with 460,000 followers that he uses to share advertising tips and content about the metaverse.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Welbaum worked in Google Y Facebook , where he created advertising tools for small businesses and as an analyst at Morgan stanley. And about three years ago, you heard about the metaverse and became interested in the new trend.

That was a time before the current boom that has attracted more than $ 100 million in virtual real estate investments in the last month alone. These operations include a record sale of virtual land worth $ 4.3 million.

As reported Business Insider, Welbaum entered the Metaverse in early 2021, when bought a digital land in Decentraland, a metaverse founded by two Argentines that has a market value of almost USD 6,000 million. Initially, paid just under $ 2,000 in Mana, the token from Decentraland. Today, believe that worth about $ 40,000, 1,900% more than what he paid in his day, based on prices of land close to yours.

The Metaverse is a boom: boom that has attracted more than USD 100 million in investments in virtual real estate in one month

At first he did it for fun, without any real expectations. But as these platforms became more and more popular, he decided to repeat. Five months ago, he bought more digital properties in The SandBox. He did it with some USD 8,000 of token SAND. Welbaum now think it’s worth about $ 20,000.

You are not planning to sell your properties in the short term, so these are unrealized profits for now. Instead, use your space in Decentraland as a meeting point for your community of followers. Too allows people to display their NFT artwork, although it has not yet begun to collect rents for it.

How to choose a digital terrain and the best Metaverses

Welbaum says he searched the Marketplace for Decentraland a property that was near high traffic areas. “They have everything, even a festival area, which has allowed them to host concerts by groups like Deadmau5. Paris Hilton also had a concert there, “he said.

Former Facebook and Google employee Logan Welbaum became a prominent digital owner in the Metaverse

“I try to place mine next to places or events of great affluence. There is also a Las Vegas-like area in Decentraland. These areas have great potential for traffic. The more people come to your land, the more value it receives, ”he explained.

To acquire the land, Welbaum bought mana on Coinbase and then connected his MetaMask wallet to the game. This allowed you to transact within Decentraland.

Seven Investment Tips in the Metaverse

When it comes to the main contenders of the Metaverse, Welbaum believes that there are about 7 that will provide a good return on investment.

one) One of them is Somnium space. This platform is built on blockchain and ethereum and emphasizes a virtual reality experience.

two) Is also Axie Infinity, in which a piece of land was recently sold for 2.4 million dollars.

3) Welbaum believes that Mirandus is another metaverse that will do well thanks to its potential. “In Mirandus You can buy property titles for about $ 2,000. The real benefit of buying land here is that the players of these metaverses need it to harvest certain items, ”he said.

4) Star atlas is another game to watch out for. According to this expert, it has incredible graphics and a theme around space exploration. The landowners of this metaverse can vote on the decisions that are made in the game. Welbaum says that currently you can’t buy land on itBut if the project is followed on Twitter, the person who is interested can get an idea of ​​when this option will be available.

Welbaum’s favorite Metaverses to invest in are Decentraland and The Sandbox – both platforms are heavily funded

5) Illuvium is a game that Welbaum also recommends. Its concept is similar to that of Pokemon. It will have stadium battles that players can participate in.

“You think the land here has the potential to increase up to 100 times due to the competitive characteristics that can attract millions of players, ”he said. His two favorites, however, are Decentraland Y The Sandbox. Both platforms have great funding.

Welbaum cautions that investments in the Metaverse are risky because they could fail if people don’t use them

6) The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) of DecentralandIn addition, it has a fund of more than 222 million mana, which is equivalent to more than 500 million euros, to continue improving the platform. Homeowners can also vote on development decisions.

7) Meanwhile, The Sandbox is attracting big companies like Adidas into its space. It allows you to build complete experiences, including games, on your land and then sell it.

A 3D printed logo of Facebook’s new Meta brand, alongside the Google logo

“I think this has many opportunities for companies to come and buy land in The Sandbox because you can make your own games on your land and you can really gamify your entire local business, ”says Welbaum.

“If you have a pizzeria or something like that, you can create a virtual experience and sell pizza in the real world, for example. So i think Sandbox is the one who leads this technology at the moment”. The Sandbox led land sales in early December by a wide margin, according to DappRadar.

A risky investment

Amid these opportunities, Welbaum cautions that investments in the Metaverse are risky because they could fail if people don’t use them or if better competitors enter the space.

Others, like the Wharton blockchain and digital assets professor, Kevin Werbach, bluntly warn that the Metaverses boom it is getting too far ahead of reality.

Welbaum was generous in recounting his successful experience. He first got involved in the Metaverse by becoming a digital owner. He bought properties in Decentraland and The Sandbox, and both seem to have appreciated substantially. For example, he paid the equivalent of just under $ 2,000 in MANA, Decentraland’s token, for his property there.

Welbaun gave details of how to win in the Metaverse, the virtual realm of crypto

The virtual land, which is considered a not impossible symbol, can now be worth more than $ 40,000, based on the recent sale prices of the lots next to yours. That’s just one way to participate in the metaverse, the virtual realm of cryptography that Facebook’s recent rebrand pushed it into the spotlight.

But it’s still a expensive and risky way to invest. In an interview with Business Insider, Welbaum shared alternative ways to earn crypto through game challenges, with the design of NFT-based products and putting them up for sale. Recently passed a few hours playing The Sandbox and won 1,000 SAND, which worked out to around $ 5,050 based on SAND’s trading price of around $ 5.05.

Business Insider saw a screenshot of his account showing his earnings. The Sandbox has yet to fully publicize its gaming options to win over the public. They are making beta releases and giving users early passes like the Alpha Pass. This allows users to test the games and earn crypto. Welbaum assured that he won by requesting the contest. And while a landowner increased his chances, anyone with an account could win a pass. Some users are selling their passes on the secondary market.

But Welbaum said that if the social accounts of this metaverse are followed, it is possible to stay up-to-date on when the next passes will be delivered. Meanwhile, the game offers additional ways to earn SAND. Those who bet their SAND and MATIC chips in a liquidity pool and then bet with Sandbox will have access to additional chip rewards.

Participating in this option can be an additional way to finance the purchase of the property in this Metaverse. There are numerous metaverses that also provide ways to earn passive tokens, including allowing a player to have digital businesses, but these are also in beta.

