Canada agrees to pay $ 31 billion to compensate indigenous children abused in government-supervised orphanages

January 4, 2022

Image source, Getty Images Caption, A court ruling this year, which ordered the payment of compensation, has been a source of tension between the Canadian government and indigenous activists.

For decades, thousands of indigenous children in Canada were separated from their families, cut off from their culture and sent to foster homes where many suffered multiple forms of abuse.

Now Canada will pay compensation to those children.

The North American nation announced on Tuesday that it will allocate up to US $31,000 million in compensation for indigenous children and families who suffered abuse and discrimination while in government foster homes.

In September, a court upheld a 2016 ruling that the government funded First Nations services at a lower budget compared to services for non-indigenous children.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The living conditions of indigenous children in Canadian boarding schools were appalling.

The court ordered him to pay C $ 40,000 (US $ 31,350) to each child who was in the welfare system after 2006.

The government initially said it would appeal the verdict, but in the face of intense public scrutiny after the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves in former residential schools, its position changed.

Until 1996, Canada’s residential school system separated indigenous children from their families and sent them to boarding schools where many suffered from malnutrition, beatings and sexual abuse.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Members of the First Nations community attended a vigil after the discovery of the graves of unnamed children.

The school system was part of attempts to get indigenous children to assimilate into Canadian culture, forcing them to abandon their native languages ​​and convert to Christianity.

The amount of the government’s compensation covers the 2016 ruling, two other lawsuits, and will fund long-term reforms to the indigenous child welfare system, a source told Canada’s CBC public radio station.

“A path to healing”

“Money does not mean justice; however, it indicates that we are on a path to healing,” said RoseAnne Archibald, national head of the Assembly of First Nations, a few weeks ago, when it was reported that the government was willing to pay that figure. .

“The magnitude of the compensation package is a testament to how many of our children were ripped from their families and from their communities,” he added.

Some 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were accommodated in the schools, which operated between 1874 and 1996.

The policy traumatized generations of indigenous children, who were forced to abandon their native languages, speak English or French, and convert to Christianity.

The Christian churches were essential in the founding and operation of the schools.

Church católica in particular was responsible for operating up to 70% of residential schools, according to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Image source, Shingwauk Residential School / Reuters Caption, In addition to hunger, the children were cold in the boarding schools.

A year ago, the Vatican said that Pope Francis had agreed to visit Canada to help with reconciliation efforts.

But no formal date has been announced and the Pope has not issued an official apology for the role of the Church, despite repeated calls from Canadians.