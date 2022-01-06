Canada agrees to pay $ 31 billion to compensate indigenous children abused in government-supervised orphanages

"All children matter". March to commemorate the National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Montreal, Canada, September 30, 2021.

A court ruling this year, which ordered the payment of compensation, has been a source of tension between the Canadian government and indigenous activists.

For decades, thousands of indigenous children in Canada were separated from their families, cut off from their culture and sent to foster homes where many suffered multiple forms of abuse.

Now Canada will pay compensation to those children.

The North American nation announced on Tuesday that it will allocate up to US $31,000 million in compensation for indigenous children and families who suffered abuse and discrimination while in government foster homes.

In September, a court upheld a 2016 ruling that the government funded First Nations services at a lower budget compared to services for non-indigenous children.

