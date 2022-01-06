Canada will try to ‘steal’ Marcelo Flores once again

Editorial Mediotiempo

05.01.2022





The Canadian team does not give up and wants to try to ‘steal’ to Mexico Marcelo Flores, Arsenal England youth forward that He already debuted with the Tricolor last year in the friendly against Chile and that can still play for the maple leaf ones.

The Mexican will be included in a list of players that will be available in the following weeks John herdman to observe some players facing the list must deliver for the Concacaf tie where will they face Honduras, the United States and El Salvador.

Can you still play for Canada?

Yes OK Flores already had minutes with the Mexican National Team, El Tri still cannot tie it, because for that must play at least three games, the reason why Canada can still convince you to defend the country that saw him born.

El Chelo as the young footballer is known He has defended the Mexico shirt for a couple of years when it was U16, and now with the U20 under the orders of Luis Perez was the figure of the Revelations Cup tournament and that led him to Tri del Tata to face Chile in Austin on December 8.

This is not Canada’s first attempt to take Marcelo, in the past too they put it on different pre-lists to try to convince him, but it’s time that he has not worn the shirt of that country.

In the eight minutes it had with the Tri Mayor he left a good impression in Gerardo Martino, who after that performance has considered taking him to the knockout games taking into account the different casualties that the Aztec team may have for games against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.