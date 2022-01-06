Canadian tourists complain of isolation by Covid-19 in a hotel in Cuba: up to $ 150 per day

Nails Canadian tourists complained about the poor conditions and the cost of isolation due to Covid-19 in a hotel in Cayo Coco, Cuba. “It looks like an abandoned place. There were spiders all over my bed,” Audray-Ann Lapointe, 19, told the French-speaking Québec media. La Presse.

The young women must pay $ 150 per day, each, for accommodation and food in the Hotel Playa Paraiso. “At the end of my isolation, they charged me for a medical consultation that I never had,” Lapointe said.

“We only had one bottle of water a day and we had to fight for it”added the Canadian who also complained about the poor quality of the food and that they received it at random times.

“A family came here with their baby, a few months old. They asked the staff for milk to feed him and he didn’t want to. He said to give him water instead, “he said.

For his part, Guylaine Pellerin, 21, said that the isolation hotel stay was “like a nightmare. There is garbage everywhere. It is like a small jail. A nurse came into our room, took off her mask, and asked if she could use our bathroom. “

Laurianne Gagné, 22, said that there was no soap or toilet paper in her room. “We have been asking for it for two days,” he said. They only had a sheet on the bed and the lizards roamed the apartment.

“The atmosphere is heavy. Everyone is upset, scared and worried. It is not safe. We put a chair in front of our door. We are worried, and so are our families,” he added.

According to the young women interviewed by La Presse, the Hotel Playa Paraíso is full of Quebecers with Covid-19. When they arrived, they were promised daily tests until their viral load was low enough to return to Canada. But nevertheless, they were only entitled to one PCR test every five days.

“It seems like they’re doing it on purpose so that we can stay longer. That’s why they don’t want us to be examined.”Gagné said.

The Canadian said that they took a risk and offered money to a doctor after hearing that some people were bribing healthcare workers to give negative. “He told us that he did not need the money, but that he would receive a kiss in return. When he realized that another doctor had listened to him, he withdrew his proposal.”

Canadians lamented the lack of honesty of travel agencies regarding the epidemiological situation in Cuba. “My travel agency, Voyage à Rabais, told me that there was no case of Covid-19 there and that the problem was in Québec. We had no warning, we did not expect that at all,” said Guylaine Pellerin.

“Sunwing told us that there were no cases in Cuba, but there were outbreaks in all the spas. They lied to us.”Audray-Ann Lapointe said.

The three young women who returned to Québec on January 3 recommended cancel or postpone the trip to Cuba. “If I had known we were going to be in these conditions, I would never have gone,” Lapointe said.

It is not the first time Canadian tourists complain of poor care and the cost of isolation due to Covid-19 in Cuba. “A scam, a horror”said Claudia Gagné last year about her stay in Varadero.

“We were in Cuba for seven days, of which three were prisoners. The vacations were hopelessly ruined. None of the employees even apologized to us, “Russian tourist Natalya Savina also said about her dream trip to the Island in 2021.