Captain San Luis will debut modern electronic board ›Sports› Granma

PINAR DEL RÍO. – The Capitán San Luis stadium, headquarters of the Pinar del Río baseball team, will debut a modern electronic board in the next National Series.

After a hazardous investment process that took more than three years, the work was finally completed and is ready for the start of the season.

This was reported to Granma the provincial commissioner of baseball, Heriberto Suárez.

The official pointed out that the new board will be operated through a computer, by a computer specialist specialized in sports matters, who will be located in the broadcast booth, behind the home plate.

Measuring 12 meters long by four meters wide, the modern equipment will make it possible to project all the information of the match, as well as the photos of the athletes, their statistics, and even transmit videos of plays or provincial events.

In statements to this newspaper, made last October, Pablo Veliz, director of Sports in Pinar del Río, explained that the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation had assigned this blackboard to Captain San Luis in mid-2018, as part of the preparations for the facility’s 50th birthday (January 19, 2019), taking into account the historical results of Vueltabajo in baseball.