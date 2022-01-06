Carlos Vves | The US tour postponed to the end of the year | Outside of Soccer

The concert tour of Colombian Carlos Vives “After All You Live” through several cities in the United States and Canada was suspended and rescheduled for the end of the year due to the rebound in the pandemic.

“This difficult decision has been made in a prudent manner to ensure the well-being and health of the entire community,” Nelson Albareda, founder and president of Loud and Live, organizer of the tour, said in a statement this Wednesday.

Last December, Vives began the tour with two sold-out concerts in the cities of Miami and Orlando, Florida, and planned to continue the presentations on January 13 in the city of Seattle (Washington). The organizer of the tour specified that the idea is “to protect the health of the public, artists and work teams, due to the growing wave of covid-19 cases throughout the country.”

Loud And Live detailed that the pending tour dates, which included a total of 13 US and two Canadian cities, will be rescheduled during September and October. The two-time Grammy Award winner had told EFE last December that he was happy to meet people again after the break due to the pandemic, which forced him to suspend his “Cumbiana” tour of Europe and the United States. “Knowing that they are waiting for us is an incredible emotion (…) it is a challenge, it is a beautiful challenge,” said the interpreter.

In addition to the successes of Cumbiana (2020), which explores the origins of cumbia, Vives added to his new tour the collaborations with what he calls his “new family” during the pandemic, Nacho, Lucy and Ricky Martin, as well as songs from “Masters en Parranda”, a volume launched last week in Colombia.

The latter, he said, makes him very happy because he remasters with new generations tropical Colombian hits from the late nineties that made pop-style singers who followed the musical trend created at that time by Vives and his contemporary vallenatos and that he now baptizes as “Colombian Pop Collection”, which others called “Tropipop” at the time. Vives said then that the new tour is “to understand everything that is happening to us, what people feel at this time” of pandemic, “refreshed” with young people in the new collaborations.

EFE