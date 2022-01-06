Case Closed: know the 3 celebrities with whom Dr. Polo has kissed

After 18 seasons in the successful program Caso Cerrado, the Cuban lawyer Ana Maria Polo reached high levels of popularity and recognition. With millions of followers on his social networks, he recently surprised everyone with a funny video where he reviews the iconic kisses that he has starred with some Latin American figures.

The successful lawyer is popularly known for acting as a mediator in reality TV Case closed which aired from Miami for more than 18 years on the Telemundo network. Throughout all those years, Ana María Polo was conquering the hearts of her audience with her witticisms and funny sayings and expressions that characterize her.

With a strong personality and character the host of Case closed was creating a beloved and admired character that is forged in principles, values ​​and a great sense of justice but also and above all an empathic treatment with the problems of common people and a human warmth that characterize her and make her very loved for her public that sees in her a fair but very simple woman.

This is how throughout her television career she participated in awards and events where she could be seen very funny and uninhibited and interacting with figures from the Latin art scene. This is how the compilation video shows Ana Maria Polo She recently shared on her TikTok account where she is very active and reaps no more and no less than 2 million followers who exploded in likes after seeing the lawyer’s kisses. In the material shared by the host, she can be seen kissing with Catherine Siachoque at the 2018 Billboard, as well as recalling her kiss with Maluma and Gregorio Pernia among other characters in the environment.

Source: Instagram Ana María Polo

Since then the sexuality of the Dr. Polo is commented; Much has been said about her bisexuality, but it is an issue that does not bother her in the least. After all, the woman of the laws breaks with them and gives herself to live a life connected with love and acceptance free of prejudices or labels.