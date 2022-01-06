CDC adds Aruba to Covid-19 very high risk list

Another forbidden destination in times of pandemic? 0:48

(CNN) – In its first update of travel advisories for 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added just one new destination to its highest risk category: Aruba, a popular winter getaway to the Caribbean.



CDC advises travelers to avoid Aruba, a Dutch island off the coast of South America, as it is now at level 4 with a “very high level” of covid-19 risk.

CDC places a destination at Level 4 when more than 500 cases have been recorded per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

This is a slowdown compared to the rate of incorporation in the last two weeks. A week ago, Sweden and two other European nations were added to level 4. And two weeks ago, Spain and seven other destinations around the world were placed at level 4.

Europe’s continuing problems

The travel situation in Europe due to covid-19 has slightly improved this week. The CDC has moved only two destinations on that continent, neither of them highly popular, to a lower tier (see tier 3 below).

Some of the most important destinations in Europe remain at CDC level 4 for now:

Germany

Spain

France

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

United Kingdom

Swiss

In fact, the UK is at Level 4 as of July 19.

However, Europe is not the only continent with popular tourist destinations at level 4. Among the other places that are also considered “very high” risk for travel are:

Belize

Jordan

Maldives

South Africa

Turkey

More than 80 destinations were rated level 4 as of January 4. You can check the CDC’s risk levels for world destinations on their travel advice page.

Cruise ships

On December 30, the CDC raised the risk of cruise travel to its highest level and said it should be avoided regardless of vaccination status.

Since the announcement, one of the largest cruise ships operating in the Mediterranean has become the latest to be affected by a covid outbreak. MSC Cruises confirmed that 45 COVID-positive passengers disembarked from their MSC Grandiosa cruise ship in the Italian port of Genoa on Monday, less than 1% of those on board.

Level 3 additions

In the level 3 category, which applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days, there were eight new additions from various regions on Tuesday:

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Kenya

Moldova

Mongolia

Romania

San Martin

Suriname

The level 3 designation was actually good news for Azerbaijan, Moldova, Mongolia and Romania, which were previously at level 4. In fact, Mongolia had been there since May 19, according to the CDC.

It was a move in the wrong direction for the Bahamas and Saint Martin, which had been at level 2, and Kenya, which had been at an even lower (and safer) level.

Last week, the isolated South American nation of Suriname was in the “unknown” risk category, meaning the CDC did not have enough data to make a designation.

Level 2

Destinations with the designation “Level 2: moderate covid-19” have registered between 50 and 99 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. At this level there were four new additions this Tuesday, three of them in Africa:

Costa Rica

Madagascar

Nigeria

Zambia

Costa Rica, one of the favorite Central American countries for its natural beauty and fauna, dropped from level 3.

The change was not positive for Nigeria and Zambia, which had been at Tier 1.

Madagascar, the large island nation off the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, had previously been classified as “unknown” risk.

Level 1

In the category of “Level 1: low covid-19” destinations, fewer than 50 new cases have been registered for every 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. This level has two new entries:

Niger, a landlocked nation in West Africa perhaps best known for its historic Saharan caravans, experienced a sharp decline. He had been to level 4.

The Philippines, known for its beaches, gastronomy and friendly people, dropped from Level 2.

Unknown risk

Finally, there are destinations, such as those cited above, for which the CDC maintains an “unknown” level of risk due to lack of information. These are usually, but not always, small and remote places.

But on Tuesday, the CDC added the modern city-state of Singapore, a busy international crossing. Previously it was at risk level 4.

The CDC warns, even fully vaccinated travelers, not to venture to destinations without reliable statistics on the current covid-19 situation.

In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until fully vaccinated.