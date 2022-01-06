CES 2022: The First Car In History That Can Change Color With Just One Button

(Photo: BMW)

Good news for the undecided who are never sure what color to choose their car, because in this edition of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022 the BMW iX, whose technology allows it to change body color at the push of a button.

Although the company was not in Las Vegas due to an increase in cases of the new variant of COVID-19, it did a digital presentation of the innovative vehicle that won everyone’s attention for its ability to go from white to black.

Its about first vehicle in the world with E Ink, which does not limit technology to the interior, taking it to the exterior through its painting.

The surface coating of the BMW iX Flow with E Ink contains millions of microcapsules, with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. Each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments. Depending on the chosen configuration, the stimulation by means of an electric field causes the white or black pigments to accumulate on the surface of the microcapsule, giving the body the desired tone.

(Photo: BMW)

Although it was presented at the most important technology fair worldwide, this car will not go on sale in the near future in dealerships around the world, since it is a “Advanced research and design project”according to Adrian van Hooydonk, Director of BMW Group Design.

While the inside of the vehicle was also integrated with state-of-the-art technology, it has attracted attention that it can change color with just one button. However, despite the limited color palette, this activity could have implications for the efficiency of the electric vehicle.

“By implication, the heat of the vehicle and the passenger caused by a sunny climate, as well as the high outside temperatures, paint capacity could be reduced, changing the exterior to a light color ”.

In other words, the climate would intervene in the final color of the vehicle, since in heat it would be lighter, while in cold it would be darker, helping the vehicle to absorb heat from the sun at the same time.

(Photo: BMW)

Until now the automotive industry had shown interest in interior vehicle customization, making this brand breakthrough a leap in what is currently known in the automotive market.

“In the future, digital experiences will not only take place on screens. The real and the virtual will merge more and more. With the BMW iX Flow, we are giving life to the car body”Said Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development.

On the occasion of CES, BMW displayed an installation that brings its future visions of digital design to life. “DIMENSIONS OF REAL”, a purely digital format and an interpretation of what is about to be released. in addition makes his way through the metaverse through Joytopia which in the future will virtually expand major brand events and partnerships for users around the world.

That way, even those interested who cannot travel to Las Vegas for CES will have the opportunity to recreate the ideas, concepts and visions of the brand for a complete experience, directly in the browser of their smartphone, tablet or PC.

