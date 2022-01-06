Chart Of The Day: Bitcoin Heads To $ 30,000; and could go lower

Yesterday’s publication of the Fed’s December meeting revealed that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy makers are further along the path of raising interest rates than investors believed.

Following the release, traders and investors dumped a wide range of asset classes, including tech stocks, which were previously highly profitable. Even Treasuries were of no use to those seeking a safe haven, as current yields pale in comparison to the higher interest rates expected.

Therefore, sovereign bond issues with lower maturity dates outperformed Treasuries, as bonds with shorter maturity dates would not lock traders on a lower payment schedule. He, who should be the immediate beneficiary of the rate hike, stayed flat. Investors are also betting that the ECB will tighten its policy shortly.

The prospects for rising interest rates did not even boost the, which some have been touting as the new safe haven, potentially replacing the status of the in that position.

But the cryptocurrency does not provide a payment. As such, Bitcoin was grouped with gold with no performance during the sale.

Despite unattractive fundamentals, Bitcoin’s slide comes at a technical juncture that could be just as ugly.

The number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization extended a downside breakout of a massive spike of a shoulder-head-shoulder (H&S) pattern, named for its shape, that tracks a trend reversal based on price highs and lows. .

When prices fall below the neckline, the trend line connecting the recent lows of a sideways move is an ideal showcase to see how supply is gaining ground on demand. With more sellers than buyers, traders expect momentum to resume in the same direction, in this case lower.

Other signs of a reversal: The price fell through the support of the 200-day moving average (200-DMA) shortly after the 50 cut to the 100. If the 50-DMA does not find support above the 200- DMA, a Death Cross will be unleashed, a very negative term that even fundamental analysis purists are familiar with.

However, it must be taken into account that false falls have occurred along the way. Smart traders would employ filters to reduce the chances of a bear trap. A close below the $ 42,000 level will increase the chances of another bearish move, while a close below $ 40,000 will reinforce the bearish entrenchment.

The implicit target of the H&S puts Bitcoin on the way to another technical milestone.

BTC / USD Weekly

If the price falls below $ 29,000, you will have completed a mega double top. If that continues, believe it or not, Bitcoin will be on a path to $ 0.

Operation strategies

The conservative operators They should wait for the price to close below $ 39,600, then wait for a return move to retest the integrity of the pattern before risking a short position.

The moderate operators they should wait for the price to close below $ 42,000 and then wait for a corrective rally to demonstrate resistance before committing to a short sale.

The aggressive operators they could enter a counter long position, counting on a bounce when the price approaches the previous low on December 4 at $ 42.101. This is a risky position, but aggressive and astute traders who know how to manage risk could take advantage of a decline approaching support, a pretext for a return move.

Trade Example – Contrary and Aggressive Long Position