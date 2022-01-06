Chevrolet Silverado presents its electric version at CES 2022

CES 2022 was the stage to reveal GM’s technological advancements, nothing more and less than the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Counting on important developments in terms of electrification General Motors launched its new bet for the ‘zero emissions’ pick-up segment. Chevrolet Silverado EV, it will become an important element to compete in this market.

Production is expected to start this year, so we will soon begin to see test specimens until its manufacture is completely massed. Thus, it will be available at dealerships such as model 2024.

We already know which is the main rival in sight. Ford F-150 Ligthning they will be seen with the electric Silverado waiting for other competitors such as Tesla Cybertruck. And this will not be the pick-up that we were used to seeing, its evolution was radical.

Chevrolet Silverado EV Complete Renovation

Chevrolet Silverado gets a new look evolutionary and avant-garde than usual. The body has less square lines and more curves, bulkier shapes and exterior accessories of innovative design, equipped with 24-inch wheels.

The sloping aspect of the C-pillar and black moldings on wheel arches, windows, front bumper and rear view mirrors. On its front, the grill is closed, it has cooling inlets for the battery and the main light is a LED strip on the hood line.

It will be sold exclusively in Crew Cab configuration counting on a unique design and functionality of the cargo box, which can be adapted to expand its dimensions occupying space in the cabin reaching the maximum capacity with the Multi-Flex rear door.

News on board

As part of its new design, the pick-up has a fixed glass ceiling that gives a fresh feeling of spaciousness to the cabin. On the front panel there are two digital displays, an 11-inch for the instrument panel and a 17-inch for the multimedia center.

The materials and finishes also look much more sophisticated, the steering wheel is flat bottom and includes several control buttons. The truck will be offered in two trim levels WT and RST so there will be some differences in your interior endowment.

The main model and with which it made its debut, it is the Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition which by nature will be at the top of the range and will be the most complete of all. Its manufacturer informed that a version will be added later Trail Boss.

Technical aspects

Speaking of the highest level RST First Edition, it will feature a powerful electric powertrain that includes two engines with power of 664 hp, 1,056 Nm torque and a promise of autonomy of 644 kilometers.

The performance of the pick-up will be maximized with the “Wide Open Watts” that will allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4.5 seconds. It will have a four-wheel steering system and adaptive air suspension.

The technology incorporates a function of fast charging of 350 kW of direct current with which the vehicle can obtain about 161 kilometers with a 10 minute recharge. It could be a source of energy to charge other devices with the PowerBase system.

Meanwhile the entry version WT will offer 510 hp of power and 834 Nm of torque and the same autonomy (644 km). Let’s not forget that Silverado is a heavy duty vehicle and will offer towing capacity between 3,629 and 9,072 kilograms.

Reservations are open from now on Chevrolet website and depending on the level of equipment the price range will go from $ 50,000 dollars and $ 80,000 dollars.

Jessica Paola Vera García.



