China.- China Mobile debuts in Shanghai after its expulsion from the New York Stock Exchange

11-29-2016 China Mobile telecom logo. CHINA MOBILE COMPANY ECONOMY POLICY



MADRID, 5 (EUROPA PRESS)

The shares of the operator China Mobile, the largest telephone company in China and the largest operator in the world by number of subscribers, debuted this Wednesday on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a rise of 9.4 percent, after the company was ejected from the New York Stock Exchange in early 2021.

China Mobile set an initial price of 57.58 yuan per share to launch its listing in Shanghai, which in the first moments of trading rose 9.4 percent to 63.580 yuan, although finally the advance on the day ended up being limited to 0.521 percent.

China Mobile expressed its intention to place between 845.7 and 972.5 million shares, which would allow raising between 48,695 million yuan (6,796 million euros) and 56,000 million yuan (7,815 million euros) if the right to over-allotment.

The price of 57.58 yuan (8 euros) set for the China Mobile debut in Shanghai represented a premium of almost 50 percent to the value of the operator’s shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which closed on Tuesday at 48 Hong Kong dollars (5.4 euros).

The shares of China Mobile were delisted last January on the New York Stock Exchange as a result of guidelines by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Treasury Department vetoing US investments in companies allegedly linked to the Chinese Army.

On the other hand, the operator announced that it will carry out a plan to buy back its own shares on 10 percent of its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is equivalent to almost 2,050 million titles for an amount of 98,256 million dollars. Hong Kongers (11,121 million euros).