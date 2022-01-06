Chofis López threatens to return from MLS and reinforce Chivas de Guadalajara de Leaño

Despite confirming his stay in MLS’s San José Earthquakes, Chofis López is close to returning to Chivas de Guadalajara.

Rumors indicated that MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes had made the decision to retain Javier The Chofis López in the squad that Matías Almeyda trains, but Chivas de Guadalajara could have his services again shortly.

The attacking midfielder became one of the most important elements in the tactical scheme of the Bare Almeyda for his twelve touchdowns and three assists last season.

Despite the fact that his contract in the United States franchise expired, the managers assured that they would make an effort to remain with their file for the next season at the hands of the Argentine strategist.

However, as indicated by the press in Mexico, the managers did not deposit the payment of the loan extension and could return López to Guadalajara to report under the orders of Marcelo Míchel Leaño.

Despite the fact that Amaury Vergara, owner of the rojiblanca institution, has assured that he would never have his services in Mexico again, the leaders do not see with bad eyes the return of a footballer at the height of his career.

For the moment, the chofis López continues in the United States waiting for all the parties to agree to reach a successful conclusion in pursuit of the development of the Mexican soccer player’s career.

