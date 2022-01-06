Christian Eriksen’s shocking testimony about his Euro collapse Is it like you’re sleeping?

2022-01-06
Christian eriksen he spoke again about what happened in the last Eurocup where he was on the verge of death after collapsing in the middle of the game.
The former Inter Milan player collapsed during the match of the Euro 2021 Come in Denmark and Finland, where he was unconscious for several minutes.
See: The shocking images of Eriksen in the Eurocup
Eriksen He spoke to a Danish media outlet and told how little he remembers about the nightmare he experienced in that engagement.
“I remember that the ball hit me. I feel like I’m delivering with a shin and a calf cramp. And then I’m going, ”said the Dane.
Eriksen’s conversation with a journalist about what happened:
Christian eriksen: “I remember the ball hit me. I feel like I’m delivering with a shin and a calf cramp. And then, I am leaving ”.
Journalist: “And those three or four minutes that you were out… Maybe that’s a strange question. Were you completely in ‘black’? As if you were sleeping? “
Christian eriksen: “Completely. When I wake up, it’s like waking up very distant. It is not like a dream. I do not remember anything. In dreams, one usually remembers small parts. I didn’t remember anything from when I left. I felt distant. I had to fight my breath. I started with my eyes closed. And then silently I start to see people standing around me. All the doctors around me. I could hear their voices. I get a signal in my head and say ‘move’. Even our doctor says ‘he’s 30 years old’. And I correct him right away and say, ‘No, I’m 29 years old. Now relax. ‘ I was immediately conscious. “
I want to play the World Cup in Qatar
The return of Eriksen is closer than ever. After ending his tie with Inter due to the inability to play in Italy after his heart problems, the player set out to find a new destination. Now, Martin Schoots, his representative, has revealed that he is willing and ready to undertake an adventure in another country.
Clubs like Ajax and Monaco have approached the footballer, whose main objective is to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“First of all, I just want to play soccer. We have to see what opportunities arise, and then I have to make the best decision together with the family. But I want to go to the World Cup in Qatar, “he stressed in another interview recently.