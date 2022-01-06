Christian Eriksen’s shocking testimony about his Euro collapse Is it like you’re sleeping?

2022-01-06

Christian eriksen he spoke again about what happened in the last Eurocup where he was on the verge of death after collapsing in the middle of the game.

The former Inter Milan player collapsed during the match of the Euro 2021 Come in Denmark and Finland, where he was unconscious for several minutes.

Eriksen He spoke to a Danish media outlet and told how little he remembers about the nightmare he experienced in that engagement.

“I remember that the ball hit me. I feel like I’m delivering with a shin and a calf cramp. And then I’m going, ”said the Dane.

Eriksen’s conversation with a journalist about what happened:

Journalist: “And those three or four minutes that you were out… Maybe that’s a strange question. Were you completely in ‘black’? As if you were sleeping? “