Coronavirus: What are the most recommended masks and what is the correct way to use them? | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

and the legislature proves it.approve it.factor: in the middle of thispandemic, even with the newfluron condition, amix of covid19 as a comic,you have to be still moreprotected.Peter Ortega tells us about themost recommended masks andHow should they be used?experts.Peter: We will talk about theeffectiveness of each type ofshell.we now talk about thesurgical mask, toowe will talk about theself-filtering masks, twoknown are the n95 and kn95,We will also talk about thefabric masks,homemade confection.the most important thing thatsurgical masksprotect others, but notyou.the outside protectionsinto.Furthermore, they are not reusable orreversible.should be used only with the sideblue out. the sgae n95 and those in 95 offerprotection from the inside toout and out in.this type of masks fromthe least effective areas,because the pores of the fabric do notare enough to stop ofilter the virus.if you have no other optionto use a cloth, that hasseveral layers.when I go to a place tobuy a mask, I don’t knowtry it because you don’t knowwho tried it on.that’s this sprinkler test andof the lighter. we will start withkn 95, the most effective.we turn on, we blow hard andIt does not turn off.we do it with the cloth.At the first blow it went away, aí