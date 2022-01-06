Costs and requirements to obtain a Mexican passport in 2022

Do you want to process or renew your Mexican passport in this 2022? Here we tell you what you need and how much does it cost you obtain this essential document to travel outside of Mexico.

Be careful: we focus on the procedure for adults.

Mexican passport costs in 2022

This costs the payment of fees today.

Passport valid for 3 years: 1,470 pesos.

Passport valid for 6 years: 2,000 pesos.

Passport valid for 10 years: 3,505 pesos.

The payment is 50% off for seniors, people with disabilities, or seasonal farm workers traveling to the United States and Canada.

Remember that the Mexican passport is NOT paid in convenience stores, only in authorized banking institutions.

Requirements to obtain a Mexican passport in 2022

These are the necessary documents that you must deliver at your appointment.

For the first time

1. Accreditation of nationality. It must be ONE of these options:

-Certified copy of the birth certificate issued by the Civil Registry (for this option, your registration must have been in the first three years of life) or by the Consular Offices. You can get the copy issued by the Civil Registry from home.

-Letter of naturalization (original and copy).

-Declaration of Mexican nationality by birth (original and copy).

-Certificate of Mexican nationality (original and copy).

2. Proof of identity. Submit ONLY ONE of these documents, original and copy:

-Voting lisense.

-Professional license.

-Job title.

-Letter from an intern.

-Identity letter of the National Military Service released.

-INAPAM credential.

-Citizen identity card.

-Certificate of high security Consular Registration.

-Letter of naturalization.

-Certificate of Mexican nationality.

-Declaration of Mexican nationality by birth.

-Credit card for medical services from a public health or social security institution.

-Credit of retirees or pensioners.

-National credential for people with disabilities.

The data on your identity document (number 2) must match those of your nationality accreditation (number 1).

Note: Copies must be in black / white and they are accepted with both sides of the document printed on the same front of the page. If the size of the document does not allow it, the copy is on separate sheets.

3. Proof of payment of passport fees, in original.

Renewal

one. Passport Previous in original and with the following copy: the passport must appear on the only side of a page, open on the first page (where your photo and data come) and open on the last (the internal part of the back cover or lining).

It does not matter that your previous passport has not yet expired if you need to renew it before that date (remember that to travel to many countries you must have at least six months of validity left).

2. Proof of payment of fees for the passport, in original.

Be careful: if your previous passport was stolen, lost, is very damaged or was issued before 1995, you must carry a proof of nationality and identity, as if you were going to get it for the first time (see the detailed requirements above). If it was a theft or loss, you must also present an original complaint report made before a Public Ministry if it occurred in Mexico, or the consular office / competent authority of the country where it occurred (legalized or apostilled, and translated).

If you passport previous was issued outside the country, you must bring proof of nationality (see the valid documents in the requirements to obtain a passport for the first time).

How to get your appointment from the Mexican passport in 2022

Whether you want to process your Mexican passport for the first time or renewal, there are two options to schedule your appointment.

1. Call this number: 800 8010 773. Right now, given the health contingency, it is more difficult to communicate and this option is not so recommended.

2. Schedule it online. This is the ONLY website where you can do it:

appointments.sre.gob.mx

If it is the first time that you process your passport, you must create an account on the website with your information: CURP, full name, address and contact.

If it is renewal, it is only necessary to verify the data.

On the website you can choose the SRE office you want to go to, the desired day and time.

Scheduling the appointment takes 15 to 20 minutes, maximum.

At the end you will receive an email with the confirmation of your appointment. You have to print this sheet. The documents that you must present are written right there, so that you do not miss any.

This is the official Web site where you can check in case you have more questions, depending on the details of your procedure.

