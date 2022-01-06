Court rejects lawsuit against Nirvana over ‘Nevermind’ cover

Halftime

In August 2021, Spencer elden, which as a baby appeared on the cover of the grunge band’s first album (1991) Nirvana, sued the former members and heirs of the children’s pronography group.

The reasons

The complaint filed before a court in California stipulates that:

“The defendants intentionally and commercially promoted Spencer’s child pornography and used the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at Spencer’s expense.”

The lawsuit also contends that the defendants benefited and continue benefiting from Elden’s “Commercialization of Sexual Exploitation.” Among those indicated by this complaint were Dave Grohl (former Nirvana drummer) and Krist novoselic (ex-Nirvana bassist), who together with the legendary and disappeared Kurt Cobain (1967-1994) made up the classic Nirvana line-up.

Did not proceed

But nevertheless, a judge dismissed the lawsuit what alleges Spencer elden, well rejects that this image is considered child sexual exploitation.

Last December, a lawyer for the gang filed a complaint to dismiss the claim made by Spencer, arguing that this claim “It is not, at first glance, serious”.

The lawyer added that Elden’s team had until December 30 to respond to the motion for dismissal, but he and his team did not meet the dates.

During the motion to dismiss, the attorney said that long before the statute of limitations expired, “Elden knew about the photograph and knew that he (and not someone else) was the baby in the photograph.”