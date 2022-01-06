Covid | “I really want to screw you up”: President Macron’s phrase against those who have not yet been vaccinated in France

Admin 3 hours ago World Leave a comment 30 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Emmanuel macron

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Macron says he wants to limit “as much as possible” access to social activities to those who have not been vaccinated.

The attack by French President Emmanuel Macron this Tuesday against people in France who have not been vaccinated against covid-19 surprised the country.

Especially because of the forcefulness and the language used by the president, who blames the anti-vaccines for making it difficult for everyone to get out of the crisis.

To theyou not vaccinated, I really want to tease them. And so we will continue to do so, until the end“, he said in an interview given to the French newspaper Le Parisien and published this Tuesday.

The controversial French verb used by the head of state, emmerder, is very colloquial and, depending on the context, can also be translated by piss off, make life miserable or fuck.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Dominican rapper Saymol Fyly pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation of minors in Madrid

The Dominican rapper Saymol Fyly, accused by the Spanish authorities of integrating a plot of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved