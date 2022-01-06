Cruz Azul wants Robert Morales for their forward

January 05, 2022 · 16:05 hs

The output of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez forces the Cruz Azul Sports Club to seek his life after the hero of the ninth league. That is why despite being the only way to make Unai Bilbao will come to Machine, have decided to stay with Santiago Gimenez, and do without carrying the Spanish central.

However, not all responsibility for the goal can be left to ‘Chaquito ‘ Gimenez, cross Blue, aware of this, he has moved in the market to look for the forward who is the replacement of the Uruguayan, Rodriguez.

Although the option of Christian Pavón is the favorite for managers of The Noria, it’s not the only one. Your options aim to handle them outside of the League MX, although the rumor of July Furch, That did not grow any more, because apparently, it did not have many foundations.

Also taking advantage of the search for a central defender, who identified Alexis ‘Pulpito’ Duarte from Closed Porteño as the favorite to reach cross Blue, have also noticed the forward of the team Paraguayan, RobertMorales.

Who reports Cruz Azul’s interest in Robert Morales?

As we usually say, Blue Cross can enjoy reporters who handle very good information, being Carlos Cordova one of those considered, “star reporters” with news of The Machine.

Is Cordova who we what cross Blue he hopes to be able to define what happens with Robert Morales, to Thursday, January 6, because the interest in the Paraguayan is real, they want him for the lead cement company.

Are there more details of Cruz Azul’s interest in Robert Morales?

Not for now, as no details have been leaked of how much it would cost to cross Blue take the pass of the Paraguayan striker from Closed Porteño. There are only a few days left to find out what will happen to Morales Y The Machine.

Can Cristian Pavón and Robert Morales arrive?

It is clear that Christian Pavón Y Robert Morales are the known and reported options that it handles cross Blue to be the replacement for Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, well of Luciano Vietto It has not yet taken off, which until now, has not gone beyond a reporter that his agent offered it.

Accounts would be difficult for The Machine if he decided to go for Vietto, therefore, they have focused on Pavón Y MoralesWhat, could both of them arrive, or can only one arrive? It is an important question to answer.

In principle, only one would arrive, and the one that for contractual reasons is the most feasible, is Cristian Pavon. To the front of Boca Juniors You have only six months left on your employment agreement with the Xeneize, and it does not extend it yet, so, if it does not, in the summer of 2022 it will have the freedom pass in its possession.

Although they should pay for him to have his services from the month of January, and not wait until July to have him as a new player, leaving all responsibility for the goal in Santiago Gimenez.

As the contract is not expiring, for Robert Morales They must also negotiate yes or yes, and that is why it is difficult to think that both can arrive, although, in the transfer market, absolutely everything can weigh. That there are things more unlikely than others is different.