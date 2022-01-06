Cryptocurrency expert predicts that the ‘altcoin’ market will grow significantly in the near future

Nicholas Merten is betting on the decentralized finance sector, which he considers the most promising area in the field of cryptocurrencies.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Nicholas Merten, a renowned analyst in the field of cryptocurrencies, predicted that the ‘altcoin’ market will grow considerably in the near future.

“I think we are on the verge of a great advance in ‘altcoines’,” said the ‘youtuber’. In his opinion, if the market does not change in the coming weeks and bitcoin continues to trade in a narrow range ($ 45,000- $ 50,000), the ‘altcoin’ season will begin.

Thus, the expert ‘bets’ on the sector of decentralized finance, which he considers the most promising area of ​​the cryptocurrency market. In particular, Merten indicated that the price of Uniswap and Aave tokens could grow significantly in the near future.

According to the analyst, although the price of Uniswap has been falling since last May, now that asset has come out of the downtrend and in the coming months its value could exceed $ 40. It is currently trading at $ 18.60 per unit.

With regard to the ‘altcoin’ Aave, a similar situation is observed, said Merten, who believes that its value will soon increase and could even exceed the historical maximum of $ 665. At the moment, its price is $ 256.77 per unit.