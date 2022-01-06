Cuban musician Osmel Francis Turner dies, “The grandfather of rap”

Rapper Osmel Francis Turner, director of the group Cubanos en la Red, has died at the age of 61, the National Center for Popular Music reported on Facebook.

“An artist who was in charge of consciously systematizing the problems related to the environmental dimension together with his group Cubanos en la Red, combined activism and pedagogy with a number of activities, experiences and knowledge based on the management and protection of the environment” says the note published this Wednesday.

El Abuelo del Rap, as the Cuban artist was also known, developed projects such as Casiguaguas, dedicated to the protection of the Almendares River and summoned visual creators, such as Zaida del Rio, Maykel herrera, Jorge Perugorría, Nelson Dominguez and others, to the initiative “Guayaberas de un cubano ecologista”.

One of his most popular songs was “Décimas al sol”, which arose as a result of the television program “Pasaje a lo unknown”

“With a very strong symbolic charge, this topic has become a true classic within the Cuban Hiphoppa scene, referring to the solar blackout,” the obituary highlighted.

The Cuban Rap Agency also mourned the artist’s death and recalled how his beginnings were in the Canary Islands, Spain, with a book that would give the group its name.

“With this sensitive loss, Cuban Culture loses one of its most faithful exponents. A tireless fighter for the environment and the Culture of care and protection of the environment,” he added.

After knowing the news of the death of the Cuban rapper, although the cause of death is not known, other creators of the island reacted to the publication and left their messages of condolence.

The musician Dagoberto Pedraja He recalled the time when they met and worked together in the 90s of last century.

“This is tremendous. I had the privilege of recording in your book-album” Cubans on the Network “, back in 1996 … Luz brother,” he wrote.

The director of Los Zafiros, Karell Luis Dorado Bartutis, highlighted his work as an artist and ecologist during all these years, mainly with children interested in preserving the environment.

“He was one of those tireless enterprising artists who always knew how to reinvent himself at any time and knew how to adapt to the times, many of us who knew him know that it was like that. Rest in peace, friend. here, “he added.

Also the singer Osmani Padrón lamented the death of the rapper and highlighted his environmental work and actions.

“You take away a large part of the essence of our hip hop culture, and all those healthy and altruistic causes that you always defended, in the name of your Pachamama and your characteristic of being so spontaneous and such a fighter for a better world, rest in peace , brother! I burn in eternity, “he wrote.

Cubans on the Net is an environmental group in Cuba that “works to transform life habits so that we can live in harmony with the Earth and its ecosystems,” as described on the group’s Facebook page.