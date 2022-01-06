Daddy Yankee closes his social networks

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, known musically as Daddy Yankee, apparently decided to close his social networks.

And it is that, at least, their pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram appear deleted.

“The Big Boss” had 44 million “followers” on Instagram; while, on Facebook, 29 million.

In addition, when you enter his page on TikTok, where he accumulated 31.5 million “likes” and 10.1 million fans, the message appears: “We cannot find this account”. Something similar happens on Twitter.

The new day contacted your professional relationshipist, Mayna nevarezbut, so far, attempts have been unsuccessful.

This is what Daddy Yankee’s Twitter account looks like. (Capture)

The Puerto Rican rapper was the most anticipated star of the New Year’s Eve party that was held in the Convention District, in San Juan, on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve ” of the ABC chain.

Also, on December 30, the urban exponent announced that his 2022 tour will be his “last round in the world.”

Days before, Daddy Yankee went to the Federal Court of Hato Rey to accompany the producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina in his judgment. Finally, a jury found him guilty on December 22 for violations of federal gun law.