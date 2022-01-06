Demonstrations for unity and democracy scheduled in NYC to mark the anniversary of the assault on the Capitol – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know As President Joe Biden and members of Congress mark the first anniversary of the US Capitol uprising with a speech and events, rallies are planned throughout the tri-state area to highlight the need for unity and democracy.

NEW YORK – As President Joe Biden and members of Congress mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol uprising with a speech and events, rallies are planned across the tri-state area to highlight the need for unity and democracy. .

One of the vigils will be held at Carl Schurz Park in Manhattan. Organizers say the message of the rally is to defend democracy and remember the deadly siege on January 6 by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who violently pushed police, used their fists and flags to break down Capitol windows and they interrupted the certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to attend another rally in Brooklyn at Grand Army Plaza, along with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

The events on Thursday not only focus on what happened a year ago, but are also aimed at protecting the voting rights of Americans in the future.

The insurgents, many of whom traveled from the tri-state area, believed Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud. However, those claims have been rejected by the courts and refuted by your own Justice Department.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer was among the legislators who were on Capitol Hill during the attack. He says it was a day he will never forget, and it is still something he thinks about every day.

“I’m going back to the Capitol now, I still feel that,” the Senate Majority Leader told our sister network News 4.

But while vigils are scheduled on the steps of the Capitol and across the country on the anniversary of the day that Schumer says will “live in infamy,” more than 100 ceremonies are also planned in support of the rioters who have been arrested.

According to an ABC / Ipsos poll released Sunday, a majority of Americans condemned the attack and at least partially blamed Trump. Yet 52% of Republicans surveyed said they believed the rioters were “protecting democracy.”

When asked what that says about the state of the United States, Senator Schumer said that too many voters believed “a big lie perpetrated by Donald Trump.”

“When he encouraged people to march to the Capitol and many of them, he encouraged them to use violence. We have never seen a president do that before,” Schumer said. “The idea that we should not follow the results of an election, that is not a democracy. That is dictatorship.”

Meanwhile, the Jan.6 House Committee and the FBI are continuing investigations into the attack, who said 700 people have been arrested so far, some thanks to advice from the public.