Deputies begin reading the project again

The Chamber of Deputies began today the process of reading the draft Penal Code after evaluation of the special commission appointed yesterday.

After a consultation between the spokesmen of the various benches, it was decided to proceed to read it.

Prior to this, a proposal was raised that would free the reading of the Penal Code under the understanding that it has been quite discussed.

It encountered fierce opposition in the Deputy Pedro Botello, who said that after evaluating the piece by the commission, the legislators were not given the new erasure.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, took advantage of the beginning of the reading of the Code Penal to summon the legislators for a new session tomorrow Thursday.

This new call by Pacheco It is done by virtue of the fact that there will not be time to read all the articles today.

At the beginning of the session, Pacheco guided the legislators of the importance in knowing without going to read the new draft of Code Penal.

Recently the Monsignor Victor Masalles warned that U.S They would be threatening Eduardo Estrella and Alfredo Pacheco with taking away their visa for not approving “sexual orientation” in the new Penal Code.

“They tell me that the presidents of the chambers, Star Y Pacheco, they are threatened that if they do not approve of sexual orientation they will run out of the visa from USA“, He said Masalles in your account Twitter.

“Hopefully that is not true. I want to think that they would not sell us for a little stamp, “he said in the same tweet.

The warning of Monsignor Masalles occurs after the Chamber of Deputies indefinitely postpone the knowledge of the project of Penal Code.